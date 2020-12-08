News
Citizens of Armenia's Gavar protesting with demand for PM's resignation
Citizens of Armenia's Gavar protesting with demand for PM's resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Citizens of the city of Gavar of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province are holding civil disobedience acts with the demand for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

“We witnessed how the government gave the territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) without fighting. We saw how Armenians’ tombs are desecrated and how crosses are being removed from churches. After all this, our dignity doesn’t allow us to tolerate such a Prime Minister,” the participants of the protest stated.

They also stressed that Armenian soldiers fought until the end for homeland defense, but one person signed a document and presented one third of the homeland as a gift to the Armenians’ centuries-old enemy overnight.

The opposition gave PM Nikol Pashinyan a time until Tuesday noon to resign urging citizens to take to the streets if he rejected their demand.

The Armenian Apostolic Church and some mayors of cities have urged Pashinyan to resign as well.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
