France Ambassador to Armenia: Negotiations over settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh need to resume

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Vahe Enfiajyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.

Greeting the guest, Enfiajyan expressed gratitude to the French government and friendly French people for their efforts for overcoming of the situation created during and after the war unleashed by the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem on September 27 and for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through peaceful negotiations.

Enfiajyan highly appreciated the adoption by the two chambers of the French National Assembly of the resolution recognizing the Republic of Artsakh. In his turn, Lacôte stated that this is a message of solidarity with Armenia and is of great political significance.

In regard to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Deputy Speaker attached importance to the format of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and underscored France’s key role.

Touching upon the importance of the statement signed on November 9, Lacôte stated that this didn’t help solve all the issues and that, in this regard, the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group has a major task.

According to the Ambassador, negotiations over the issues not included in the statement (unspecified status of Nagorno-Karabakh, return of displaced persons, more stable status for the Lachin corridor, strengthening of the new border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and preservation of Armenian historical and cultural heritage) must resume. Lacôte also touched upon the return of prisoners of war.