News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
USD
514.13
EUR
623.74
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
514.13
EUR
623.74
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of government building (LIVE)
Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of government building (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Citizens of Armenia are holding a protest in front of the government building with the demand for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

There are many police officers in front of the building.

The opposition gave PM Nikol Pashinyan time until Tuesday noon to resign urging citizens to take to the streets if he rejected their demand.

The Armenian Apostolic Church and some mayors of cities have urged Pashinyan to resign as well.

Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev have signed an agreement under which 7 regions surrounding Artsakh, Shushi and Hadrut, as well as villages of the Askeran, Martuni and Martakert regions of Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's Syunik Province has new governor
By the decision of Prime Minister of...
 Opposition to hold rally in front of Armenia's parliament tomorrow
At 4 p.m. we will meet in...
 Heads of villages of Armenia's Ararat Province apprehended
Among the apprehended participants were...
 Latest on Armenia nationwide civil disobedience for PM's resignation, 08.12.20 digest
Armenian newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court rejects application to terminate Gagik Tsarukyan's powers
According to 168.am, the Court held...
 Armenia parliament majority faction's MP drops mandate
Lena Nazaryan, acting Speaker of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos