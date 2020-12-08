Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of government building (LIVE)

Citizens of Armenia are holding a protest in front of the government building with the demand for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.
There are many police officers in front of the building.
The opposition gave PM Nikol Pashinyan time until Tuesday noon to resign urging citizens to take to the streets if he rejected their demand.
The Armenian Apostolic Church and some mayors of cities have urged Pashinyan to resign as well.
Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev have signed an agreement under which 7 regions surrounding Artsakh, Shushi and Hadrut, as well as villages of the Askeran, Martuni and Martakert regions of Artsakh.