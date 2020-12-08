COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicks off in UK

The UK has launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
The first vaccination was received by 90-year-old British woman Margaret Keenan. She will turn 91 in a week and she says this is the best gift she could get. The first man to receive a dose of the vaccine was William Shakespeare, 81, from Warwickshire. He thanked the hospital staff for their professionalism and attention to the elderly, BBC reported. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-55227325
The first batch of Pfizer vaccine purchased by the UK government is 800 doses, which will be used in the coming weeks at two doses per person. By the end of December, 4 million Britons are expected to be vaccinated.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that mass vaccinations are a long road ahead, but they are getting over the sad situation the world is in.
The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. The second injection should be received on average 2-3 weeks after the first. In most cases, immunity to the virus occurs 7-10 days after the second dose. In rare cases, in the presence of strong own immunity - 21 days after the first.