Citizens' protest with demand for Nikol Pashinyan's resignation ends in front of government building

The protest organized by citizens demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in front of the government building is over.
Today at 12 p.m. marked the end of the time that the opposition and citizens had given Pashinyan to resign. Ishkhan Saghatelyan had declared that there would be civil disobedience acts across Armenia.
The Armenian Apostolic Church and some mayors of cities have urged Pashinyan to resign as well.
Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev have signed an agreement under which 7 regions surrounding Artsakh, Shushi and Hadrut, as well as villages of the Askeran, Martuni and Martakert regions of Artsakh.