Wednesday
December 09
US Embassy in Armenia: Dignified treatment and safe return of detainees among highest priorities for United States
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The US Embassy in Armenia issued the following press release:

"Today Ambassador Tracy met with a group of lawyers, the Representative of the Republic of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights and the Human Rights Defender of Armenia to discuss developments related to the exchange of detainees and the repatriation of remains following the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The Ambassador stated that the dignified treatment and safe return of detainees was among the highest priorities for the United States. She condemned acts of violence against detainees and stressed that those responsible must be held accountable. The Ambassador also highlighted the U.S. commitment to engaging in pursuit of a lasting and sustainable political solution to the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minks Group Co-Chairs."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
