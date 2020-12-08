Latest on Armenia nationwide civil disobedience for PM's resignation, 08.12.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 08.12.2020:

• People were holding civil disobedience acts all over Armenia on Tuesday demanding PM Nikol Pashinyan's resignation.

The opposition gave Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan a time until Tuesday noon to resign while urging citizens to take to the streets if he rejected their demand.

The Armenian Apostolic Church, the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilician Aram I, and some of Armenia's city mayors have called on Pashinyan to leave as well, along with over 500 lawyers.

• Thirty-four citizens have been apprehended in Armenia during the nationwide civil disobedience acts.

Member of ARF Dashnaktsutyun party, leader of opposition rallies Gegham Manukyan has been apprehended.

Citizens of Armenia were holding acts across the country with the slogans “Nikol Traitor” and “Nikol, Leave”.

They placed perfume and other items in front of the National Security Service of Armenia so that they could be transferred to Pashinyan

During the acts, the Yerevan subway has been closed.

Later, citizens of Armenia were holding a protest in front of the government building.

• On behalf of Ilham Aliyev, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko offered third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan $5,000,000,000 to renounce the seven regions surrounding Artsakh, but Serzh Sargsyan declined the offer, adding that he is ready to pay Aliyev $6,000,000,000 to renounce the seven districts.

The audio recording of the sensational dialogue has been posted on the Bagramyan26 Telegram channel.

• Relatives of the missing soldiers were holding protests near the military unit in Echmiadzin town, from where their children were sent to defend the border.

Forty-nine days have already passed, and there is no news from them. According to relatives, the servicemen disappeared in the Zangelan area, where no search work is being carried out.

• The US Dollar exchange rate was AMD 514.13 on December 8. This is up by AMD 1.59 from Thursday, NEWS.am reported to the Central Bank press office.