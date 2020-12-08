Armenian newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court rejects application to terminate Gagik Tsarukyan's powers

Under a procedural decision, the Constitutional Court of Armenia has rejected the application of the Council of the National Assembly to accept the application on termination of the powers of head of the Prosperous Armenia faction Gagik Tsarukyan for proceedings.
According to 168.am, the Court held a heated discussion. The recommendation to not accept the application for proceedings was made by member of the Constitutional Court Arevik Petrosyan, and members of the Constitutional Court Artur Vagharshyan, Edgar Shatiryan and Ashot Khachatryan were against the draft. Vahe Grigoryan didn’t attend the session due to the coronavirus.