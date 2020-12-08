Armenian and French FMs thoroughly touch upon lasting settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia FM: Manifestations of inhuman treatment of Armenians by Azerbaijani soldiers are strictly condemnable

Armenia Parliament addresses international organizations

Armenia Ombudsman presents evidence of Azerbaijan's cruelties to head of Danish Delegation to PACE

Armenia MP: Azerbaijani soldiers dined at a restaurant in Vardenis

US concerned over Turkey's role in recent Nagorno-Karabakh war

Russian and Azerbaijani FMs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia's Syunik Province has new governor

Opposition to hold rally in front of Armenia's parliament tomorrow

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss Karabakh

Aurora Prize laureate Mirza Dinnayi to visit Artsakh

Heads of villages of Armenia's Ararat Province apprehended

Latest on Armenia nationwide civil disobedience for PM's resignation, 08.12.20 digest

Greece pushing for sanctions against Turkey

Armenian newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court rejects application to terminate Gagik Tsarukyan's powers

Armenia's Pashinyan, US Ambassador discuss developments of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

ECHR applies urgent measure for 23 more Armenian POWs

Armen Sarkissian sends letter to Vladimir Putin

COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicks off in UK

Armenia parliament majority faction's MP drops mandate

Over 500 lawyers join demand for Armenia's PM resignation

US Embassy in Armenia: Dignified treatment and safe return of detainees among highest priorities for United States

Citizens' protest with demand for Nikol Pashinyan's resignation ends in front of government building

Hungary says security in Europe highly depends on Turkey

Exchange rates in Armenia

Tuesday's civil disobedience in Yerevan is over

Turkey says it would like to improve relations with EU with prospect of full membership

Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of government building (LIVE)

Nikol Pashinyan appoints new deputy health minister

Nikol Pashinyan dismisses deputy health minister

France Ambassador to Armenia: Negotiations over settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh need to resume

34 citizens apprehended in Armenia

Gyumri: Protesters block entrances to Shirak province administration

Aparan's leadership also demands Armenia PM Pashinyan's resignation

Yerevan subway is closed

Citizens of Armenia's Gavar protesting with demand for PM's resignation

Spitak mayor joins demand for Armenian PM's resignation

CoE: Armenia should promote use of minority languages in education, broadcasting, contacts with authorities

Armenian intellectuals making appeal

Water trading on US exchange

Armen Sarkissian meets with Armenia 3rd President

Car rally in Armenia's Lori province demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation

COVID-19 in Russia: over 2.5 million cases reported

Yerevan protests: ARF-D member apprehended

Armenia PM holds consultation over 'roadmap' for Servicemen's Insurance Fund's activities

Protesters put perfume and other items in front of NSS building to transfer to Nikol Pashinyan

Citizens blocking downtown Yerevan streets

Armenian Apostolic Church calls on PM Pashinyan to resign

China says it will soon announce countermeasures in response to US sanctions

Yerevan court postpones hearing on ex-president Kocharyan's case

Armenian citizens begin civil disobedience in Yerevan (LIVE)

Catholicos of Great House of Cilician calls on PM Pashinyan to resign

Turkey issues arrest warrant for 304 military men for ties with Gulen

Opposition calls on Armenian citizens for peaceful actions of disobedience

Karabakh president discusses security issues with heads of power structures

Armenia third president’s office comments on recording broadcast yesterday

Missing soldiers' relatives holding protests in Echmiadzin

584 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

Armenian parliament to discuss draft budget for 2021

Newspaper: Artsakh security council chief fires employees

World oil prices falling

Former Czech president fined for wearing mask incorrectly

Newspaper: Pashinyan's answer is known. The opposition forces made a decision

USA, EU and more than dozen Latin American countries do not recognize Venezuela parliamentary elections results

778 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh, escorted by Russian peacekeepers

Armen Ashotyan presents Artsakh war circumstances and post-war situation at EPP session

New report on hate speech and animosity towards ethnic Armenians in Azerbaijan

Serzh Sargsyan's response to Lukashenko's offer for 7 districts surrounding Artsakh on behalf of Aliyev

Armenia FM Ara Aivazian to pay working visit to France

Ceremonies commemorating victims of Spitak earthquake held at Armenian churches in Ukraine

NEWS.am digest, 07.12.20: Spitak quake tragic anniversary, Armenian and Russian FMs meet

Gunshots fired near Armenian military university, more than 20 capsules found

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

Opposition party leader meets with Primate of Shirak Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church

Over 150 advocates of Armenia issue statement demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Estonia's new Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Armenian deputy foreign minister

Armenia parliament ruling faction holding session

Bright Armenia opposition party to present statement on captives and detainees in parliament

Diplomat: Armenia's authorities didn't realize threat facing country before the war

Armenia President ready to support centers placing prostheses on soldiers who became disabled during war

Elizabeth II to receive COVID-19 vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis

Armenia FM Ara Aivazian meets with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas

Armenia parliament speaker's message on occasion of anniversary of 1988 earthquake

EU FMs once again assess grounds for imposing sanctions on Turkey

European stock markets decline following Asian markets

Mevlut Cavusoglu says they do not claim Armenian lands

FM Lavrov says Armenia, Russia have unique trade results in current COVID-19 year

Armenia Ombudsman to Czech Ambassador: Release of captives and exchange of bodies key issue

Istanbul court releases Russian TV channel journalists

Lavrov presents priority tasks that need to be solved in Karabakh

Ara Aivazian: Ankara needs to gain Armenia's trust to achieve peace in South Caucasus

Communist Party of Armenia demands PM's resignation

859 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh with help of Russian peacekeepers in past 24 hours

Lavrov: Principles developed by OSCE Minsk Group underlie Nagorno-Karabakh agreement

Iran denies rumors of Khamenei's deteriorating health

Armen Sarkissian's message commemorating 32 years of 1988 earthquake

Armenian opposition party leader: Over 300 young Armenians are still in forests

Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold meeting on Karabakh settlement after situation stabilizes

Lavrov speaks on Borrell's statements on Karabakh: There will be enough room for everyone to have influence

Artsakh and Armenia parliament speakers discuss situation in Karabakh