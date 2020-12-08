News
Heads of villages of Armenia's Ararat Province apprehended
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Today the situation in Armenia’s Ararat Province was tense since the residents of the province had shut down the interstate road near Khor Virap Monastery and Ararat city and had joined the demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The participants of the demonstration told Yerevan.Today that the police had apprehended the heads of several villages of Ararat Province and some active participants.

Among the apprehended participants were Mayor of Ararat Hayk Haykyan, head of Urtsadzor village Rafik Andreasyan, surgeon of Vedi Melkon Taloyan and head of Surenavan village Karo Karapetyan.

Let us emphasize that these are the heads of the villages of Ararat who joined the 17 political parties of the opposition demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister this past Saturday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
