Aurora Prize laureate Mirza Dinnayi to visit Artsakh

On December 9, recipient of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, Yazidi social activist Mirza Dinnayi will visit Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to become familiar with the situation and the projects that the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is carrying out in Artsakh.

During a conversation with Armenian journalists, Dinnayi stated that he would like to launch his own project to support the people of Artsakh and added that he would like to do his best to help them overcome the post-war period, which is more difficult than war.

During the visit to Armenia, the recipient of the Aurora Prize visited two hospitals and met soldiers wounded in Artsakh. “We have great experience in the treatment of injuries and post-traumatic disorders and will be able to focus on those projects,” he said.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Dinnayi also stated that the world doesn’t know enough about the situation in Artsakh, adding that since everyone was focused on the coronavirus pandemic, few knew what was going on in Artsakh. According to him, today it is very important to raise the level of awareness by explaining the essence of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and seeking paths to save lives of people in Artsakh and ensure sustainable peace in the region.