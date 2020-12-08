Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss Karabakh

Russian and Turkish FMs Sergei Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The sides discussed the need to continue coordinating the efforts of the two countries in the interests of strengthening the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh within the joint monitoring center.
The ministers exchanged views on the current state of affairs over the settlement of the internal Ukrainian crisis, Russian MFA reported.
The parties reaffirmed the importance of observing the agreements reached by the parties to the conflict and the inadmissibility of provocative actions that could lead to an aggravation of the situation in the region.