Opposition to hold rally in front of Armenia's parliament tomorrow

The opposition will hold a rally in front of the National Assembly of Armenia tomorrow at 4 p.m. This is stated in the statement issued by the Movement for Homeland Salvation.
“Dear compatriots, paying heed to the call of the Movement for Homeland Salvation, today several dignified citizens of Armenia held peaceful acts of civil disobedience in the whole territory of Armenia. Tomorrow we will continue in the same way, with the same spirit and the same determination.
At 4 p.m. we will meet in front of the National Assembly of Armenia and impose the will of the people on the ruling regime.
Let’s save our Homeland together,” the statement reads.