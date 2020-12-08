News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
USD
514.13
EUR
623.74
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
514.13
EUR
623.74
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia MP: Azerbaijani soldiers dined at a restaurant in Vardenis
Armenia MP: Azerbaijani soldiers dined at a restaurant in Vardenis
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During today’s parliamentary session, deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Iveta Tonoyan stated that different sources have provided information according to which Azerbaijani soldiers have dined at a restaurant in Vardenis in civilian uniforms.

According to her, the same sources report that Azerbaijani servicemen are making purchases in stores in Vardenis. “Of course, the National Security Service rushed to refute this information as usual, but we all saw the value of our official organizations. We Armenians lost 75% of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Tonoyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos