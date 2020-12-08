Armenia MP: Azerbaijani soldiers dined at a restaurant in Vardenis

During today’s parliamentary session, deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Iveta Tonoyan stated that different sources have provided information according to which Azerbaijani soldiers have dined at a restaurant in Vardenis in civilian uniforms.

According to her, the same sources report that Azerbaijani servicemen are making purchases in stores in Vardenis. “Of course, the National Security Service rushed to refute this information as usual, but we all saw the value of our official organizations. We Armenians lost 75% of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Tonoyan said.