Armenia Ombudsman presents evidence of Azerbaijan's cruelties to head of Danish Delegation to PACE

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan yesterday received Head of the Delegation of Denmark to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Lars Aslan Rasmussen.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the gross violations of human rights committed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the war, including the cruelties against soldiers and civilians.
“Azerbaijan has encouraged Armenophobia and the murder of Armenians for years, and the perpetrators have received state awards. This is what led to inhuman cruelties and atrocities against ethnic Armenians in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,” Tatoyan concluded.
The Ombudsman informed the head of the Danish Delegation that the Azerbaijani authorities are artificially postponing the return of captives of the Armenian party who were and are in captivity in Azerbaijan before, during and after the hostilities and the exchange of the bodies of the deceased.
Tatoyan also presented proofs of the Azerbaijani party’s cruelties against ethnic Armenians and stressed that the release of captives and ensuring of their safe return and the immediate exchange of bodies are issues that require urgent solutions.