News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
USD
514.13
EUR
623.74
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
514.13
EUR
623.74
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia Ombudsman presents evidence of Azerbaijan's cruelties to head of Danish Delegation to PACE
Armenia Ombudsman presents evidence of Azerbaijan's cruelties to head of Danish Delegation to PACE
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan yesterday received Head of the Delegation of Denmark to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Lars Aslan Rasmussen.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the gross violations of human rights committed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the war, including the cruelties against soldiers and civilians.

“Azerbaijan has encouraged Armenophobia and the murder of Armenians for years, and the perpetrators have received state awards. This is what led to inhuman cruelties and atrocities against ethnic Armenians in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,” Tatoyan concluded.

The Ombudsman informed the head of the Danish Delegation that the Azerbaijani authorities are artificially postponing the return of captives of the Armenian party who were and are in captivity in Azerbaijan before, during and after the hostilities and the exchange of the bodies of the deceased.

Tatoyan also presented proofs of the Azerbaijani party’s cruelties against ethnic Armenians and stressed that the release of captives and ensuring of their safe return and the immediate exchange of bodies are issues that require urgent solutions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian and French FMs thoroughly touch upon lasting settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
During the meeting, one of the...
 Armenia FM: Manifestations of inhuman treatment of Armenians by Azerbaijani soldiers are strictly condemnable
"The manifestations of the...
 Armenia Parliament addresses international organizations
Recording that the Azerbaijani party is...
 Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss Karabakh
The parties reaffirmed the importance of observing the agreements reached by the parties to the conflict...
 Armenia's Pashinyan, US Ambassador discuss developments of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
The interlocutors exchanged views on...
 ECHR applies urgent measure for 23 more Armenian POWs
Human rights activist Artak Zeynalyan has...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos