Wednesday
December 09
Armenia FM: Manifestations of inhuman treatment of Armenians by Azerbaijani soldiers are strictly condemnable
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia posted the following on its Facebook page:

“Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian at the joint press conference with the Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian: "The manifestations of the inhuman treatment of the Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians by the Azerbaijani servicemen, who receive public support instead of being condemned by the Azerbaijani leadership, are strictly condemnable. Many Armenian medieval cultural and religious monuments in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh, which Azerbaijan is either trying to destroy, desecrate or change their identity are a target of this Armenophobic manifestations. We exchanged views on the preservation of those religious and cultural heritage through the international organizations".”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
