Armenian and French FMs thoroughly touch upon lasting settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian said during his joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.
“With satisfaction, I can state that today we had a fruitful and sincere talk about the most pressing issues that are on the agenda of the special relations between Armenia and France. During the meeting, one of the key issues was, of course, the military aggression that Azerbaijan unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Turkey’s active support and the complicated situation that was created after that. We exchanged information about the solutions to humanitarian issues that emerged after the war, the future course of the peaceful negotiations, the actions for regional stability and security, as well as the protection of the centuries-old Armenian cultural heritage that is under the control of Azerbaijani troops,” he said.
The parties also touched upon the lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
“During the meeting with my French counterpart, we thoroughly touched upon the lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I shared Armenia’s concerns, including the issues on the safe and dignified return of the Armenian population having left Artsakh during the war and the immediate exchange of prisoners of war and the return of bodies,” he said.