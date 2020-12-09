Newspaper: Opposition and authorities plan to hold snap elections in same period

The opposition and the authorities plan to hold snap elections in the same period, but the political authorities do not want to voice this yet, Zhokhovurd daily reported.
The former ruling Republican Party of Armenia has held a discussion, during which it was announced that snap parliamentary elections will be held in May-June, and it is necessary to actively prepare for them. Meanwhile, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan speaks about early parliamentary elections almost at the same period. Recently, during separate meetings with businessmen, he hinted that it is necessary to prepare for early parliamentary elections and urged to go to them together.