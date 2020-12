The Gold prices are dropping, while investors are evaluating the COVID-19 vaccine news, Prime reported.

The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex stock exchange dropped 0.6% - $ 11.2, to $ 1,863.7 per troy ounce. March silver futures are down 1.2% to $ 24.44 an ounce.

The gold is considered as a means of protection against inflation, which can arise as a result of injecting almost $ 1 trillion into the economy.