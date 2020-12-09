Opposition party leader: New law on political parties won't change anything in Armenia

The new law on political parties won’t change anything and has nothing to do with the stabilization of any political system. This is what leader of the Bright Armenia opposition party and its parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan said during today’s discussion on the bills on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Political Parties and related laws in parliament.
According to him, the incumbent government is trying to make insignificant changes in the relatively new law and anticipates certain radical and positive changes that are outdated and unsubstantiated. Marukyan added that the establishment of political parties has become a rather profitable business in Armenia since their votes are, in essence, transferred to other political parties that haven’t received enough votes, but under certain conditions, i.e. obtaining a position in government.