Artsakh president's advisor: Shushi can become a catalyst for geopolitical struggle in the future
Artsakh president's advisor: Shushi can become a catalyst for geopolitical struggle in the future
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani authorities have big geopolitical plans for Shushi, Artsakh president's advisor David Babayan told Armenian News –NEWS.am.

"The loss of Shushi in its consequences is comparable to the loss of Ani, but the issue is that Shushi, as a factor that has ensured peace and stability in the region for a long time since 1992, can become a serious catalyst for the geopolitical struggle in the future," he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan has begun construction of a very large highway, the width of the four-lane highway will average 36 meters, the road leads from the occupied Hadrut to Shushi. This means that official Baku attaches not only moral, psychological, and historical significance to Shushi, but also economic and military-political, and above all military-political.

"It is not excluded that Shushi, as we have already said, will become the center of the newly created Karabakh administrative unit or, moreover, the second capital of Azerbaijan," he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
