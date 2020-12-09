News
Iran announces start of COVID-19 vaccine trials
Iran announces start of COVID-19 vaccine trials
Region:Iran
Theme: Society

Iran has announced the start of human trials of its own developed COVID-19 vaccine, Fars reported referring to the representative of Iran Food and Drug Administration.

It will be tested on volunteers within a month.

According to the representative, the vaccine will be administered to volunteers aged 18 to 50 with negative test results for coronavirus in two doses. After the injections, they will have their antibody and immunity levels checked.

Last week, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki expressed hope that the domestic coronavirus vaccine will be ready for industrial production by next spring.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
