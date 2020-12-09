Yerevan vice mayor Tigran Virabyan submits resignation

Demonstrator run over on Yerevan street, breaks leg

Iran withdraws offer to pay families of Boeing crash victims

Senate of Canada rejects resolution on Artsakh independence recognition

Armenian Constitutional Court to consider Armenia ex-president's appeal in 2021

Yerevan citizens carrying out acts of civil disobedience, demanding PM's resignation

Finance minister: Armenia revises its approach to fiscal rules for retaining public debt

Protesters block interstate road in Armenia

Sappers find bombs fired from Smerch multiple rocket launcher in Artsakh's Martakert

Greek FM says Turkey is travel agent for jihadists

Russia to ban import of tomatoes and peppers from one of Armenia provinces

Iran announces start of COVID-19 vaccine trials

Artsakh president's advisor: Shushi can become a catalyst for geopolitical struggle in the future

Philip Reeker says OSCE MG Co-Chairs plan to visit Baku and Yerevan

Armenian police say they have no mass layoffs

Newspaper: Opposition and authorities plan to hold snap elections in same period

The Hayastan All-Armenian transfers $1,1 million to the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen

Gold drops moderately amid COVID-19 news

UN says number of internally displaced persons has exceeded 80 million globally

1,138 new Covid-19 cases reported in Armenia per day

Armenian parliament approves some amendments to laws

World oil prices are falling

Newspaper: Authorities instructed some officials not to leave the country on New Year

Newspaper: In-demand medicine prices risen

Armenian and French FMs thoroughly touch upon lasting settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia FM: Manifestations of inhuman treatment of Armenians by Azerbaijani soldiers are strictly condemnable

Armenia Parliament addresses international organizations

Armenia Ombudsman presents evidence of Azerbaijan's cruelties to head of Danish Delegation to PACE

Armenia MP: Azerbaijani soldiers dined at a restaurant in Vardenis

US concerned over Turkey's role in recent Nagorno-Karabakh war

Russian and Azerbaijani FMs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia's Syunik Province has new governor

Opposition to hold rally in front of Armenia's parliament tomorrow

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss Karabakh

Aurora Prize laureate Mirza Dinnayi to visit Artsakh

Heads of villages of Armenia's Ararat Province apprehended

My Step faction MP resigns from parliament

Latest on Armenia nationwide civil disobedience for PM's resignation, 08.12.20 digest

Greece pushing for sanctions against Turkey

Armenian newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court rejects application to terminate Gagik Tsarukyan's powers

Armenia's Pashinyan, US Ambassador discuss developments of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

ECHR applies urgent measure for 23 more Armenian POWs

Armen Sarkissian sends letter to Vladimir Putin

COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicks off in UK

Armenia parliament majority faction's MP drops mandate

Over 500 lawyers join demand for Armenia's PM resignation

US Embassy in Armenia: Dignified treatment and safe return of detainees among highest priorities for United States

Citizens' protest with demand for Nikol Pashinyan's resignation ends in front of government building

Hungary says security in Europe highly depends on Turkey

Exchange rates in Armenia

Tuesday's civil disobedience in Yerevan is over

Turkey says it would like to improve relations with EU with prospect of full membership

Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of government building (LIVE)

Nikol Pashinyan appoints new deputy health minister

Nikol Pashinyan dismisses deputy health minister

France Ambassador to Armenia: Negotiations over settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh need to resume

34 citizens apprehended in Armenia

Gyumri: Protesters block entrances to Shirak province administration

Aparan's leadership also demands Armenia PM Pashinyan's resignation

Yerevan subway is closed

Citizens of Armenia's Gavar protesting with demand for PM's resignation

Spitak mayor joins demand for Armenian PM's resignation

CoE: Armenia should promote use of minority languages in education, broadcasting, contacts with authorities

Armenian intellectuals making appeal

Water trading on US exchange

Armen Sarkissian meets with Armenia 3rd President

Car rally in Armenia's Lori province demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation

COVID-19 in Russia: over 2.5 million cases reported

Yerevan protests: ARF-D member apprehended

Armenia PM holds consultation over 'roadmap' for Servicemen's Insurance Fund's activities

Protesters put perfume and other items in front of NSS building to transfer to Nikol Pashinyan

Citizens blocking downtown Yerevan streets

Armenian Apostolic Church calls on PM Pashinyan to resign

China says it will soon announce countermeasures in response to US sanctions

Yerevan court postpones hearing on ex-president Kocharyan's case

Armenian citizens begin civil disobedience in Yerevan (LIVE)

Catholicos of Great House of Cilician calls on PM Pashinyan to resign

Turkey issues arrest warrant for 304 military men for ties with Gulen

Opposition calls on Armenian citizens for peaceful actions of disobedience

Karabakh president discusses security issues with heads of power structures

Armenia third president’s office comments on recording broadcast yesterday

Missing soldiers' relatives holding protests in Echmiadzin

584 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

Armenian parliament to discuss draft budget for 2021

Newspaper: Artsakh security council chief fires employees

World oil prices falling

Former Czech president fined for wearing mask incorrectly

Newspaper: Pashinyan's answer is known. The opposition forces made a decision

USA, EU and more than dozen Latin American countries do not recognize Venezuela parliamentary elections results

778 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh, escorted by Russian peacekeepers

Armen Ashotyan presents Artsakh war circumstances and post-war situation at EPP session

New report on hate speech and animosity towards ethnic Armenians in Azerbaijan

Serzh Sargsyan's response to Lukashenko's offer for 7 districts surrounding Artsakh on behalf of Aliyev

Armenia FM Ara Aivazian to pay working visit to France

Ceremonies commemorating victims of Spitak earthquake held at Armenian churches in Ukraine

NEWS.am digest, 07.12.20: Spitak quake tragic anniversary, Armenian and Russian FMs meet

Gunshots fired near Armenian military university, more than 20 capsules found

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

Opposition party leader meets with Primate of Shirak Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church

Over 150 advocates of Armenia issue statement demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation