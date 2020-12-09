Iran announces start of COVID-19 vaccine trials

Iran has announced the start of human trials of its own developed COVID-19 vaccine, Fars reported referring to the representative of Iran Food and Drug Administration.
It will be tested on volunteers within a month.
According to the representative, the vaccine will be administered to volunteers aged 18 to 50 with negative test results for coronavirus in two doses. After the injections, they will have their antibody and immunity levels checked.
Last week, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki expressed hope that the domestic coronavirus vaccine will be ready for industrial production by next spring.