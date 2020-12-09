News
Philip Reeker says OSCE MG Co-Chairs plan to visit Baku and Yerevan
Philip Reeker says OSCE MG Co-Chairs plan to visit Baku and Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are planning to visit Baku and Yerevan over the weekend to discuss the resumption of the peace process of the Karabakh conflict settlement, said Acting Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker.

According to Reeker, a settlement to the conflict must be reached at the negotiating table, Voice of America reported.

The Minsk Group and the co-chairs are called upon to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find a solution to the conflict, he noted adding that Washington continues to worry about Turkey's role in the issue of the transfer of foreign fighters and the supply of weapons to the conflict zone.

The US is going to provide funds to help the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, Reeker added.
Հայերեն and Русский
