Wednesday
December 09
Iran withdraws offer to pay families of Boeing crash victims
Iran withdraws offer to pay families of Boeing crash victims
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Tehran has withdrawn its proposal to pay compensation to the families of those killed in the crash of the Boeing aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) shot down by Iran, TASS reported referring to the deputy head of the Ukrainian MFA, Yevgeny Yenin.

The Iranian government has already withdrawn this proposal since it was envisaged that 200 million would be allocated from the National Development Fund, which led to serious internal discussions in Iranian society.

According to him, talks with the Iranian side on the compensation amount have not yet begun, but Kyiv will welcome the plans of the Iranian government to provide a certain amount of funds in the budget for payments to the families of the victims of the plane crash.
