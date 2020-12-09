Finance minister: Armenia might modify defense expenditures

Armenia might modify its military and defense expenditures, but before judging the amount of modifications, it is necessary to take into consideration the fact that every coin has two sides. This is what Minister of Finance of Armenia Atom Janjughazyan said during today’s discussion on the draft of the 2021 State Budget in parliament.

Basically, according to the minister, there are certain risks of ongoing increase of decrease of expenditures. “We need to take this into consideration. As far as whether there will be a need to increase or decrease military expenditures, I don’t think we can make this or that change due to the current uncertainty,” the minister said, adding that it will all depend on the situation and circumstances.

Nevertheless, the minister said the government needs to be ready to provide financial assistance to the army in case of need.