ARMECONOMBANK Executive Director's Lexus exploded in Yerevan, Armenia Deputy Police Chief arrives at scene

Today at around 8:30 a.m. the Operational Management Center of Yerevan Police Department received an alarm according to which an explosion had taken place in the yard of a building in Arabkir Administrative District.
According to Shamshyan.com, police officers found out that a Lexus (license plate number: 300 SL 01) was exploded in circumstances that remain unknown. Criminalistics experts of the Police of Armenia also worked at the scene of the incident. First Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Aram Hovhannisyan, Head of the Criminal Department of the Police Vardan Vardanyan and Chief of Police of Yerevan Sevan Kocharyan also arrived at the scene of the incident.
According to preliminary information, there are no victims. According to the source, the exploded car is used as a vehicle by Executive Director of ArmEconomBank Aram Khachatryan, but he wasn’t in the car. The driver drove a few meters while going to work, after which the explosion took place.
Taking into consideration the degree of danger of the crime, Deputy Prosecutor of the Arabkir and Kanaker-Zeytun Administrative Districts of Yerevan Karen Melkonyan also arrived at the scene.