News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
ARMECONOMBANK Executive Director's Lexus exploded in Yerevan, Armenia Deputy Police Chief arrives at scene
ARMECONOMBANK Executive Director's Lexus exploded in Yerevan, Armenia Deputy Police Chief arrives at scene
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at around 8:30 a.m. the Operational Management Center of Yerevan Police Department received an alarm according to which an explosion had taken place in the yard of a building in Arabkir Administrative District.

According to Shamshyan.com, police officers found out that a Lexus (license plate number: 300 SL 01) was exploded in circumstances that remain unknown. Criminalistics experts of the Police of Armenia also worked at the scene of the incident. First Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Aram Hovhannisyan, Head of the Criminal Department of the Police Vardan Vardanyan and Chief of Police of Yerevan Sevan Kocharyan also arrived at the scene of the incident.

According to preliminary information, there are no victims. According to the source, the exploded car is used as a vehicle by Executive Director of ArmEconomBank Aram Khachatryan, but he wasn’t in the car. The driver drove a few meters while going to work, after which the explosion took place.

Taking into consideration the degree of danger of the crime, Deputy Prosecutor of the Arabkir and Kanaker-Zeytun Administrative Districts of Yerevan Karen Melkonyan also arrived at the scene.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Over 100 protesters delivered to police offices yesterday
Civil disobedience acts and protests took place throughout Armenia on Tuesday...
 Demonstrator run over on Yerevan street, breaks leg
As a sign of protest, demonstrators...
 Iran withdraws offer to pay families of Boeing crash victims
The Iranian government has already withdrawn this proposal since it was envisaged that 200 million...
 Armenia Prosecutor General's Office: Statements made at rally pose risks of crimes with illegal use of weapons
Based on the abovementioned...
 Police officers apprehend young man, who brought 'large pill' to government building
The head of the youth organization of the Republican Party of Armenia Hayk Mamidzhanyan...
 France ex-President Valery Giscard d'Estaing dies aged 94
The cause of his death was COVID-19, said his relatives…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos