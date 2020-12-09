Yerevan citizens carrying out acts of civil disobedience, demanding PM's resignation

Citizens of Yerevan are carrying out acts of civil disobedience with the demand for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. They are regularly shutting down various streets of Yerevan, while police officers are apprehending them.
Yesterday at 12 p.m. the time that the opposition and citizens had given Nikol Pashinyan to resign was up. Since then, they have been carrying out acts of civil disobedience in various sectors of Yerevan. Today at 4 p.m. citizens will hold a rally demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan near the National Assembly.
Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an agreement by which 7 regions of Artsakh, Shushi and Hadrut, as well as villages o fthe Askeran, Martuni and Martakert regions of Artsakh shall be transferred to Azerbaijan.