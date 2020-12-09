News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Yerevan citizens carrying out acts of civil disobedience, demanding PM's resignation
Yerevan citizens carrying out acts of civil disobedience, demanding PM's resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Citizens of Yerevan are carrying out acts of civil disobedience with the demand for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. They are regularly shutting down various streets of Yerevan, while police officers are apprehending them.

Yesterday at 12 p.m. the time that the opposition and citizens had given Nikol Pashinyan to resign was up. Since then, they have been carrying out acts of civil disobedience in various sectors of Yerevan. Today at 4 p.m. citizens will hold a rally demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan near the National Assembly.

Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an agreement by which 7 regions of Artsakh, Shushi and Hadrut, as well as villages o fthe Askeran, Martuni and Martakert regions of Artsakh shall be transferred to Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Demonstrator run over on Yerevan street, breaks leg
As a sign of protest, demonstrators...
 Protesters block interstate road in Armenia
A group of citizens blocked Wednesday the interstate road...
 Newspaper: Opposition and authorities plan to hold snap elections in same period
The former ruling Republican Party of Armenia has held a discussion...
 Newspaper: Authorities instructed some officials not to leave the country on New Year
The list of these officials reportedly includes both the representatives...
 Armenia's Syunik Province has new governor
By the decision of Prime Minister of...
 Opposition to hold rally in front of Armenia's parliament tomorrow
At 4 p.m. we will meet in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos