Armenpress: 2 Syrian mercenaries arrested in Armenia cannot be exchanged

The two Syrian hired terrorists arrested in Armenia are not prisoners of war, they cannot be surrendered or exchanged, the Investigative Committee of Armenia representative told Armenpress.
“They are accused and arrested,” the representative added.
They participated in the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Karabakh and were arrested by the defense army. Amid the discussion of the 'all for all' principle of exchange of prisoners, the impossibility of transferring mercenary terrorists puts an end to the revision of the assumptions about their exchange.