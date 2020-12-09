Senate of Canada rejects resolution on Artsakh independence recognition

The Senate of Canada rejected the resolution on the Artsakh independence recognition, Senator Leo Housakos tweeted.
“Motion 36 defeated. This is a sad day for the Armenian people," he noted.
"They have been abandoned by Justin Trudeau, who once again favours a tyrant. And sadder still that Trudeau’s Senators chose to play politics and turned their backs on the Armenian community."
Motion 36 defeated. This is a sad day for the Armenian people. They have been abandoned by Justin Trudeau, who once again favours a tyrant. And sadder still that Trudeau’s Senators chose to play politics and turned their backs on the Armenian community. #RecognizeArtsakh— Senator Leo Housakos (@SenatorHousakos) December 9, 2020