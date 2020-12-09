News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Senate of Canada rejects resolution on Artsakh independence recognition
Senate of Canada rejects resolution on Artsakh independence recognition
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Senate of Canada rejected the resolution on the Artsakh independence recognition, Senator Leo Housakos tweeted.

“Motion 36 defeated. This is a sad day for the Armenian people," he noted.

"They have been abandoned by Justin Trudeau, who once again favours a tyrant. And sadder still that Trudeau’s Senators chose to play politics and turned their backs on the Armenian community."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sappers find bombs fired from Smerch multiple rocket launcher in Artsakh's Martakert
Today a group of sappers of the State...
 Artsakh president's advisor: Shushi can become a catalyst for geopolitical struggle in the future
"The loss of Shushi in its consequences is comparable to the loss of Ani...
 Philip Reeker says OSCE MG Co-Chairs plan to visit Baku and Yerevan
The US is going to provide funds to help the people of Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Armenian and French FMs thoroughly touch upon lasting settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
During the meeting, one of the...
 Armenia FM: Manifestations of inhuman treatment of Armenians by Azerbaijani soldiers are strictly condemnable
"The manifestations of the...
 Armenia Parliament addresses international organizations
Recording that the Azerbaijani party is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos