News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Artur Vanetsyan to not be arrested
Artur Vanetsyan to not be arrested
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia, under the chairmanship of Rubik Mkhitaryan, rejected the appeal of the Prosecutor General’s Office against the decision to reject the motion to select arrest as a pre-trial measure against leader of Homeland Party, former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan. This is what Vanetsyan’s attorney Yervand Varosyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Varosyan stated that even though he has yet to receive the court’s decision, he is more than certain that the Criminal Court of Appeal has considered yet another substantiated suspicion as refuted.

Alongside the protests that have been launched in Yerevan against Pashinyan’s decision to transfer the territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Azerbaijan, criminal cases have been launched under the elements of organizing of protests and the preparation of the alleged murder of Pashinyan. Several dozens of opposition members and public figures have been detained, and charges have been brought against some of them for organizing and holding rallies in violation of the law, while Artur Vanetsyan, Vahram Baghdasaryan and Ashot Avagya, legendary commander Ashot Minasyan have also been charged with usurpation of power, preparation of the alleged murder of Pashinyan, keeping illegal weapons and ammunition, and motions for their arrest have been submitted to court and rejected.

The Court not only deemed the detention of Artur Vanetsyan, Vahram Baghdasaryan and Ashot Avagyan to be unlawful and rendered a decision to release them from custody, but also stated that there are no grounds for detention.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MP to Pashinyan: Leaders of countries hostile to Armenia had never mocked an Armenian head of state before
In response, Pashinyan said only...
 Movement for Homeland Salvation's rally kicks off in front of Armenia parliament, large number of police officers
Police had lined up a large...
 Vazgen Manukyan, Bright Armenia opposition party leader meet, discuss ways to get out of situation
The situation created in Armenia and the possible ways to...
 Demonstrator run over on Yerevan street, breaks leg
As a sign of protest, demonstrators...
 Yerevan citizens carrying out acts of civil disobedience, demanding PM's resignation
Nikol Pashinyan, President of the...
 Protesters block interstate road in Armenia
A group of citizens blocked Wednesday the interstate road...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos