Movement for Homeland Salvation's rally kicks off in front of Armenia parliament, large number of police officers
Movement for Homeland Salvation's rally kicks off in front of Armenia parliament, large number of police officers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Movement for Homeland Salvation has launched its rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan near the National Assembly (PHOTOS).

Today citizens continued to carry out acts of civil disobedience by shutting down Myasnikyan Avenue. Citizens also held awareness-raising demonstrations in Yerevan, after which they marched towards the National Assembly.

Police had lined up a large number of troops near the National Assembly hours before the rally. The building is surrounded by police officers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
