Rouhani says Iran is ready to assist in strengthening Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire

Iran is ready to assist in strengthening the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia and stabilizing the situation in the region, Mehr reported referring to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
His remarks came at a meeting with Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov.
Noting the clear position of Iran in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Rouhani expressed satisfaction with the end of the war between the two countries and the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and the establishment of a ceasefire.
Rouhani announced the country's readiness to play a constructive role in helping to strengthen the ceasefire between the two countries and establish stability in the region.
Highlighting the need to use the borders of Iran and Azerbaijan to develop economic and trade cooperation, the Iranian President said that with the end of the Trump era in the United States and the coming to power of a new administration in this country, Iran feels that countries will have better conditions for cooperation.
He also announced Iran's readiness to participate in the restoration of the liberated regions of Azerbaijan.
Considering the proximity of the two countries and the facilities in Iran, Iran's participation in the reconstruction of areas affected by the war in Nagorno-Karabakh will benefit both countries.