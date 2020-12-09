News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia's Pashinyan in parliament, large rally demanding his resignation taking place outside
Armenia's Pashinyan in parliament, large rally demanding his resignation taking place outside
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Today’s question-and-answer session with government officials began as part of the subsequent sessions of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also attending the session. Ministers of Foreign Affairs and High-Tech Industry Ara Aivazian and Hakob Arshakyan aren’t attending the session since they are on business trips.

Simultaneously, the Movement for Homeland Salvation is holding a large rally near the National Assembly with the demand for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos