Armenia's Pashinyan in parliament, large rally demanding his resignation taking place outside

Today’s question-and-answer session with government officials began as part of the subsequent sessions of the National Assembly of Armenia.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also attending the session. Ministers of Foreign Affairs and High-Tech Industry Ara Aivazian and Hakob Arshakyan aren’t attending the session since they are on business trips.
Simultaneously, the Movement for Homeland Salvation is holding a large rally near the National Assembly with the demand for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.