MP to Pashinyan: Leaders of countries hostile to Armenia had never mocked an Armenian head of state before

This isn’t a new phenomenon in Armenia and Azerbaijan. This phenomenon has existed in the past and will continue to exist so long as there is confrontation and hostility. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during today’s session with government officials in parliament, responding to secretary of the Bright Armenia opposition faction Gevorg Gorgisyan’s question whether he is ashamed of Armenia’s defeat in the war and the fact that the allied states, particularly the media are cruelly mocking and criticizing the head of government of Armenia.
“Mr. Prime Minister, I don’t remember a case when any media agency of an allied country, which is Armenia’s strategic partner, has shown disrespect towards the primary figure of Armenia. Moreover, I don’t remember a case when the heads of states that are hostile towards Armenia would allow themselves to mock any leader of Armenia. I regret to say this,” Gorgisyan said, adding that since Pashinyan represents a whole country, he needs to resign in order to avoid further mockery and save his face and the country’s honor.
In response, Pashinyan said only the powers and mandate given by the people are the scope within which the government has to exercise its powers, admitted that the country is in a rather difficult situation and urged everyone to combine efforts to overcome the current hardships.