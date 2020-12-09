Deputy PM: Talks between Yerevan and Baku on demarcation of state border may take place by end of 2020

Talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the demarcation of the state border may take place before the end of this year, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said during the parliament's sitting.
According to him, an interdepartmental group is engaged in this issue.
“As for the talks, they will most likely be held this year with the mediation of Russian partners,” Avinyan added. He noted that there is no definite border as such between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Armenian side prepares all the necessary maps and documents for talks.