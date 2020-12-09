News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement needs to be acceptable for peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan
Pashinyan: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement needs to be acceptable for peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I am still of the opinion that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict needs to be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbaijan. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

According to him, all the details and subtleties, including demarcation and delimitation of boundaries must be specified during negotiations. “The return of refugees and internally displaced persons was one of the cornerstone principles during the entire process of negotiations. There have always been and there are challenges. Armenia has never had the opportunity to avoid them, starting from 1995 when the institutional negotiations were launched,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos