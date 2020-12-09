Pashinyan: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement needs to be acceptable for peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan

I am still of the opinion that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict needs to be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbaijan. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.
According to him, all the details and subtleties, including demarcation and delimitation of boundaries must be specified during negotiations. “The return of refugees and internally displaced persons was one of the cornerstone principles during the entire process of negotiations. There have always been and there are challenges. Armenia has never had the opportunity to avoid them, starting from 1995 when the institutional negotiations were launched,” he said.