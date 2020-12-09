Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan receives France Ambassador

List of villages and settlements of Artsakh transferred to Azerbaijan is published

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijanis are spreading internal enmity in Armenian society

Election of candidates for chairperson and judge of Armenia Cassation Court removed from parliament's agenda

Russia discusses tomato imports with Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenian newspaper: Moscow urgently calls Armenia National Security Service chief again

3 captives transferred from Azerbaijan to Armenia are elderly civilians with serious health problems

Armenia MFA comments on Yerevan-Baku flight

Razmik Tevonyan to be appointed governor of Armenia's Ararat Province

Armenia FM meets with President of French Senate

3 civilian prisoners transferred from Azerbaijan to Armenia

Armenia FM has meeting at French National Assembly

Netherlands Parliament adopts resolution to ensure security of population of Artsakh urgently

Armenia PM meets with families of captured or missing servicemen and civilians

Wargonzo: Aliyev hopes to "steal" additional territories of Armenia "by taking advantage of the noise"

Media outlet: Over 770 bodies of Armenian servicemen removed from various settlements of Artsakh after ceasefire

Pashinyan: If the people demand my execution, then I need to be shot or hanged

Armenia Deputy PM: Yerevan to offer Baku principle of return of captives without precondition

Armenia's Pashinyan on Catholicoses of Armenians demanding his resignation

Pashinyan: There is no additional document on Karabakh to signed trilateral statement

Armenia Deputy PM: Administrative building in territory of Sotk gold mine now under Armenian party's control

MP to Pashinyan: Leaders of countries hostile to Armenia had never mocked an Armenian head of state before

Pashinyan: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement needs to be acceptable for peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan

Pashinyan tried to explain why he is staying in power

Camera records Pashinyan's bodyguards sitting in car with weapons pointed outward

Pashinyan speaks on statement he signed: There are no obstacles to studying the legal grounds

Armenia's Pashinyan speaks on measures to hold enemy accountable for cruel treatment of Armenian prisoners

Parliament's meeting: Pashinyan was given a piece of paper to submit resignation letter

Russian peacekeeping contingent commander in Nagorno-Karabakh meets with Azerbaijani state security service chief

Erdogan arrives in Baku

Moody's reaffirms its rating of Electric Networks of Armenia

Dejavu shares new video: Azerbaijanis are having fun in a restaurant in Shushi

Deputy PM: Talks between Yerevan and Baku on demarcation of state border may take place by end of 2020

Armenian PM says the biggest task of Armenian Government is to give people opportunity to speak and express themselves

Turkey's Erdogan shrugging off EU sanctions threat

Armenia's Pashinyan in parliament, large rally demanding his resignation taking place outside

Rouhani says Iran is ready to assist in strengthening Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire

Movement for Homeland Salvation's rally kicks off in front of Armenia parliament, large number of police officers

Artur Vanetsyan to not be arrested

Yerevan vice mayor Tigran Virabyan submits resignation

USAID Deputy Chief of Mission, UATE's Raffi Kassarjian discuss possible joint initiatives

Vazgen Manukyan, Bright Armenia opposition party leader meet, discuss ways to get out of situation

Over 100 protesters delivered to police offices yesterday

Demonstrator run over on Yerevan street, breaks leg

Iran withdraws offer to pay families of Boeing crash victims

Senate of Canada rejects resolution on Artsakh independence recognition

Armenian Constitutional Court to consider Armenia ex-president's appeal in 2021

Armenpress: 2 Syrian mercenaries arrested in Armenia cannot be exchanged

Yerevan citizens carrying out acts of civil disobedience, demanding PM's resignation

ARMECONOMBANK Executive Director's Lexus exploded in Yerevan, Armenia Deputy Police Chief arrives at scene

Finance minister: Armenia revises its approach to fiscal rules for retaining public debt

Protesters block interstate road in Armenia

Finance minister: Armenia might modify defense expenditures

Sappers find bombs fired from Smerch multiple rocket launcher in Artsakh's Martakert

Greek FM says Turkey is travel agent for jihadists

Russia to ban import of tomatoes and peppers from one of Armenia provinces

Iran announces start of COVID-19 vaccine trials

Artsakh president's advisor: Shushi can become a catalyst for geopolitical struggle in the future

Philip Reeker says OSCE MG Co-Chairs plan to visit Baku and Yerevan

Armenian police say they have no mass layoffs

Newspaper: Opposition and authorities plan to hold snap elections in same period

The Hayastan All-Armenian transfers $1,1 million to the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen

Gold drops moderately amid COVID-19 news

Opposition party leader: New law on political parties won't change anything in Armenia

UN says number of internally displaced persons has exceeded 80 million globally

1,138 new Covid-19 cases reported in Armenia per day

Armenian parliament approves some amendments to laws

World oil prices are falling

Newspaper: Authorities instructed some officials not to leave the country on New Year

Newspaper: In-demand medicine prices risen

Armenian and French FMs thoroughly touch upon lasting settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia FM: Manifestations of inhuman treatment of Armenians by Azerbaijani soldiers are strictly condemnable

Armenia Parliament addresses international organizations

Armenia Ombudsman presents evidence of Azerbaijan's cruelties to head of Danish Delegation to PACE

Armenia MP: Azerbaijani soldiers dined at a restaurant in Vardenis

US concerned over Turkey's role in recent Nagorno-Karabakh war

Russian and Azerbaijani FMs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia's Syunik Province has new governor

Opposition to hold rally in front of Armenia's parliament tomorrow

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss Karabakh

Aurora Prize laureate Mirza Dinnayi to visit Artsakh

Heads of villages of Armenia's Ararat Province apprehended

My Step faction MP resigns from parliament

Latest on Armenia nationwide civil disobedience for PM's resignation, 08.12.20 digest

Greece pushing for sanctions against Turkey

Armenian newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court rejects application to terminate Gagik Tsarukyan's powers

Armenia's Pashinyan, US Ambassador discuss developments of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

ECHR applies urgent measure for 23 more Armenian POWs

Armen Sarkissian sends letter to Vladimir Putin

COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicks off in UK

Armenia parliament majority faction's MP drops mandate

Over 500 lawyers join demand for Armenia's PM resignation

US Embassy in Armenia: Dignified treatment and safe return of detainees among highest priorities for United States

Citizens' protest with demand for Nikol Pashinyan's resignation ends in front of government building

Hungary says security in Europe highly depends on Turkey

Exchange rates in Armenia

Tuesday's civil disobedience in Yerevan is over

Turkey says it would like to improve relations with EU with prospect of full membership

Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of government building (LIVE)