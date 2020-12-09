Armenia Deputy PM: Administrative building in territory of Sotk gold mine now under Armenian party's control

The administrative building at Sotk gold mine is currently under the control of the Armenian party. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said in response to the question from deputy of the Bright Armenia opposition party Taguhi Tovmasyan during today’s question-and-answer session in parliament.
“The exploitation of the mine will be discussed later, and the line of demarcation in the territory has been adjusted,” Avinyan said and reiterated the fact that the official border between Armenia and Azerbaijan has yet to be enshrined, meaning there are issues that need to be solved on the basis of negotiations. Avinyan added that various maps of the former USSR will be used during the negotiations, including based on the borders of 1928.
In his turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that public discourse on these negotiations “won’t lead to positive results”, but they can be discussed during a closed session.