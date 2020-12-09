Pashinyan: There is no additional document on Karabakh to signed trilateral statement

There is no additional document on Karabakh, no appendix to the signed trilateral statement, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia.
According to him, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are expected to visit the region in the near future.
And there are some uncertainties that need to be specified in the course of the negotiation process,he said.
Pashinyan also assured that at the moment there are not a single paper on the negotiating table, however, many nuances must be clarified. Touching upon the issue of the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the dead, Pashinyan said that daily work is being carried out.
Unfortunately, this work has not yet been brought to an end, but the authorities will do everything to make it happen as soon as possible.