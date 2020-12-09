News
Armenia's Pashinyan on Catholicoses of Armenians demanding his resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I don’t see a problem with Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Catholicos Aram I of the Holy See of Cilicia demanding my resignation. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to a question from independent MP Arman Babajanyan during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

“I don’t think this is a tragedy. Each person, including the Catholicoses have the right to express their stances, and the government and the people have the right to disagree with their stances,” he added.
