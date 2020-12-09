Pashinyan: If the people demand my execution, then I need to be shot or hanged

The Armenian authorities are ready for a dialogue with everyone who does not speak the language of threats with them, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
He again disagreed that blocking the streets in Yerevan means expressing a nationwide protest.
“A thousand people can block the streets, they can storm the parliament, they can make an attempt on the life of the speaker of the parliament. (...) We will not cling to chairs. If the people demand my execution, then I need to be shot or hanged, but this should be the opinion of the people, and not of several separate groups,” Pashinyan said.
He reiterated that the authorities are ready to talk with everyone, even with those who demand his resignation. The main thing is that neither side of the dialogue thinks that it can scare the other.