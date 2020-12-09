Armenia Deputy PM: Yerevan to offer Baku principle of return of captives without precondition

Yerevan will offer Baku the principle of return of captives without precondition which all parties need to observe. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during today’s question-and-answer session in parliament.
He also recalled that Yerevan and Baku had previously agreed to exchange captives under the “all for all” principle. “The process of checking the lists is underway. As far as the detection of bodies of captives is concerned, to date, 846 bodies have been removed from the battlefield, and the efforts continue,” Avinyan said, adding that the current key issue is the DNA analyses of bodies.
“The bodies of 294 servicemen have been recognized and have been transferred to their parents. Another 154 have been examined, but they still haven’t been identified. The bodies of another 443 are being examined,” he added.