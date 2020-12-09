The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are actively progressing in the ‘gray zone’ near the borders of Armenia. This is what @wargonzo Telegram channel reports, citing the source of Russian power structures.
“According to the sources, taking advantage of the situation created after the second Nagorno-Karabakh war, Azerbaijani soldiers are trying to improve their positions not only on the line of contact with the Defense Army of Artsakh, but also in certain sectors of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
This is also due to the fact that after certain regions of Artsakh were transferred to Baku, Armenian services ensuring security on the border have received additional zones of responsibility since the conditional front between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been enlarged by several dozens of kilometers.
As long as the situation regarding demarcation of boundaries remains unsolved and negotiations over this issue are underway, Aliyev, “by taking advantage of the noise”, hopes to “steal” additional territories of Armenia.
As for the sectors in which the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are moving with provocations, @wargonzo will report soon.”