Armenia PM meets with families of captured or missing servicemen and civilians

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today held another meeting with the families of servicemen and civilians who were captured during the war or are missing. Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan posted this on her Facebook page, adding the following:
“The Prime Minister touched upon the exchange of captives and dead bodies and the detection of missing persons and the activities for acquisition and installment of the second line of DNA tests and forensic genetic identification tests.”