Netherlands Parliament adopts resolution to ensure security of population of Artsakh urgently
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Parliament of the Netherlands has unanimously adopted a resolution to ensure the security of the population of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) urgently and determine the status of Artsakh.

“Today the Parliament of the Netherlands adopted a resolution on the immediate and final settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in order to ensure the security of the population and determine the status, which will ensure the security and permanent protection of Artsakh,” the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands tweeted.
