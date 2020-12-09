Netherlands Parliament adopts resolution to ensure security of population of Artsakh urgently

The Parliament of the Netherlands has unanimously adopted a resolution to ensure the security of the population of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) urgently and determine the status of Artsakh.
