Armenia FM has meeting at French National Assembly

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian today had a meeting with Chairwoman of the Committee on National Defense and Armed Forces of the French National Assembly Francoise Dumas which was also attended by deputies of the France-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly, as reported on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

“The situation created as a result of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and the steps to be taken to overcome the consequences were thoroughly touched upon during the meeting. Minister Aivazian highly appreciated the recent resolution adopted by the French National Assembly as a major milestone for recognition of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and a just resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the press release reads.

Touching upon the Azerbaijani aggression carried out against the people of Artsakh through the direct involvement of Turkey and foreign armed terrorists, Minister Aivazian highly appreciated the solidarity that France and the French people expressed with Artsakh and the Armenian people from the first day of the war.

Touching upon the urgency of addressing the humanitarian disaster in Artsakh, Minister Aivazian underscored the creation of appropriate conditions for the return of the displaced Armenians of Artsakh to their settlements and the restoration and protection of the rights and interests of the Armenians of Artsakh.