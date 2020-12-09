Armenia FM meets with President of French Senate

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian today met with President of the Senate of France Gerard Larcher during the working visit to France, as reported on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Minister Aivazian expressed gratitude for the resolution adopted by the Senate on recognition of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, stressing that this is a major signal to the international community.
Touching upon the symbol of the resolution, the minister underscored its importance for recognition of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and the just solution to the Artsakh issue. Aivazian also stated that Turkey, by actively supporting Azerbaijan’s bellicose aggression against Artsakh, bears liability for Azerbaijan’s policy of annihilating the Armenian people in their historic homeland.
Minister Aivazian called the French officials’ attention to the disrespectful treatment against and elimination of Armenian historical-cultural and religious monuments under the control of Azerbaijan and the manifestations of desecration.
In this context, the parties stressed the importance of preservation of cultural heritage in the conflict zones and the active involvement of international specialized organizations.