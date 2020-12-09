News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian newspaper: Moscow urgently calls Armenia National Security Service chief again
Armenian newspaper: Moscow urgently calls Armenia National Security Service chief again
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Armen Abazyan was called to Moscow again today, as reported Pastinfo newspaper.

Telegram channels also report this and added that he is already in Moscow.

In response to an inquiry from Pastinfo, the news service of the National Security Service promised to provide information later.

Abazyan had traveled to Moscow in early December which was officially confirmed by the news service of the National Security Service, but there were no details about the agenda.

According to Mediaport Telegram channel, the director of the National Security Service of Armenia was provided with the map of the whole network of the agency of Soros in Armenia and told to dismiss the officials linked to the network.

In addition, Russia demanded annulling the decision on removing Russian television channels from the public multiplex.

The director of the National Security Service had asked for one week to complete the tasks, and in essence, the time is almost up.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos