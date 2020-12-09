Russia discusses tomato imports with Armenia and Azerbaijan

Head of Rosselkhoznadzor (Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision) of Russia Sergey Dankvert has led negotiations with Head of the Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia Georgy Avetisyan with regard to the supply of fruits and vegetables to Russia and with Head of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Ilahiogli Takhmazli, RIA Novosti reported.
Starting from December 10, Rosselkhoznadzor will be banning the imports of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan due to the detection of pests in these products.
During talks with the Armenian party, Dankvert stated that Rosselkhoznadzor is concerned about the detection of the pepino mosaic virus in the tomatoes supplied to Russia.
Starting from December 14, Russia will ban the imports of tomatoes and peppers from the Armavir Province of Armenia (this measure is applied after detection of a product with the pepino mosaic virus).