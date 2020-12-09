Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijanis are spreading internal enmity in Armenian society

The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has issued the following statement:
"We have just finished examining the new evidence on the illegal access by the Azeris of passwords of the social networks of the Armenian captives and the management of those pages.
This time we are talking about the objective evidence obtained by the Human Rights Defender of Armenia about how the Azerbaijanis are spreading internal enmity in our society with the aim of inciting hatred towards our compatriots in Artsakh.
The literal quotation of the text in the attached materials is: "It is the Turks who are attacking Artsakh and these Karabakh people are attacking Yerevan." The rest of the text contains political animosity, so I do not publish it for obvious reasons.
It is obvious that the manipulation of the artificial Armenian-Artsakh topic, the incitement of hatred on that basis, aims to cause tension in our society, endangering our solidarity and unity.
The evidence we have, of course, is much more. In this post, I present just a few of them as a case in point. The evidence for this phase relates to the period of hostilities.
Once again, please be careful when using social networks, do not get involved in such "discussions", regardless of who does it or in what groups and what kind of issues are manipulated.
All the evidence will be sent to the international bodies according to the jurisdiction with the necessary legal formalities."