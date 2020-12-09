List of villages and settlements of Artsakh transferred to Azerbaijan is published

The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has published the list of villages and settlements of Artsakh that have been transferred to Azerbaijan, as reported the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.
On November 23, the Government of Armenia published the list of these settlements again, but the list published by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of Artsakh is different from the list published by the Government of Armenia.
The list of villages and settlements of Artsakh that have been transferred to Azerbaijan is presented below (in Armenian).