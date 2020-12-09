Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan receives France Ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan today received Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.
The parties thoroughly discussed several issues related to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and shared the view that the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group is the only format for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Avinyan attached importance to the adoption by the French Senate and National Assembly of the resolutions on the need for recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.
The interlocutors touched upon the humanitarian situation in Artsakh and the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage and, in this context, Avinyan said Armenia has highly appreciated France's involvement.
Talking about the exchange of captives, Avinyan stated that the Armenian party has recommended applying the “all for all” principle and creating a mechanism according to which each party is obliged to return captives without preconditions in case new captives are detected. Avinyan also stated that the Armenian government is currently drafting an anti-crisis economic plan that will help restore economic activity in Armenia.
Touching upon French-Armenian economic ties, the French Ambassador said the Armenian-French agenda is rather full and it is necessary to work more actively to implement new projects.